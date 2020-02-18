Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge is aiming to make the London Marathon a race to remember. Photo: Xinhau/IANS

JOHANNESBURG – Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge won’t commit to chasing a world record in the London Marathon in April, but he is confident it will still be a race to remember. Goals, or as Kipchoge puts it - rabbits - are never-ending in his pursuit of greatness.

“I always say, I'm chasing one rabbit at a time. And the rabbit I'm chasing, as we are sitting here now, is the London Marathon. So, after London Marathon, I will tell you about the next rabbit,” the 35-year-old told the website sportstar.thehindu.com.

Asked directly if his current world record (2:01:39) is under threat, Kipchoge said: “Not at all but you can expect a good race, a fruitful race and a race which will get the fans up.”

Kipchoge is also the first man to break two hours for the marathon when he ran 1:59:40 in contrived conditions in October last year, which included the Nike AlphaFly Shoes which has prompted World Athletics to bring in new regulations for footwear.