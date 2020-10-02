Kenyan Kosgei plays down chances of fast times in London Marathon

JOHANNESBURG - Kenyan world record holder Brigid Kosgei has played down her chances of running a fast time in the London Marathon on Sunday. Kosgei at the Boston Marathon last year smashed the women’s world record previously held by England’s Paula Radcliffe, which had remained untouched since 2003. In fact, Kosgei took 81 seconds off Radcliffe’s time, two hours 14 minutes and four seconds. “It changed my career,” Kosgei said of her world record. “It made me more encouraged to do a lot of training and focus so that I could try to break that record again.”

Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, poses with her time after winning the Women's Bank of America Chicago Marathon - setting a world record of 2:14:04, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chicago. Photo: AP Photo/Paul Beaty

While Kosgei, 26, would surely like to better her world mark - the implications of the novel coronavirus pandemic may mean that might not be possible just yet.

“For two months now, I’ve been training with a little group after they announced the London Marathon would be held. But going back some months, I was training alone. It’s affected most of us in Kenya,” Kosgei said.

“Due to this pandemic, I cannot say I’ll run this way or that way, because coronavirus means we did not do enough training, like last year. So I want to try my best only on Sunday.”

Kosgei, however, will face stiff opposition in the form of countrywoman Ruth Chepngetich. Also 26, Chepngetich is the world marathon champion and has a personal best of 2:17:08.

“I’m happy to be in London. I’m ready to compete on Sunday. I’ve trained well, I’m feeling good and I’m ready for the run,” said Chepngetich.

Another Kenyan, Vivian Cheruiyot will be looking for her first victory since she won the London Marathon in 2018.

African News Agency (ANA)