Kenyans dominate inaugural Hollywoodbets Joburg 10K

Another 10km race run in South Africa produced yet another clean sweep by Kenyans. The inaugural Hollywoodbets Joburg 10k was run Saturday morning in Melrose saw athletes from the east African road confirming their country’s standing as the powerhouse of road running. Vincent Kipkorir and Fridah Ndinda were victorious in the men and women’s category, the duo emulating their compatriot Vincent Langat and Diana Kipkorir who won the Absa RunYourCity 10K in Gqeberha earlier in the year.

In an exciting sprint finish inside the James & Ethel Gray Park, Kipkorir beat Thabang Mosiako to the tape by just a second as he clocked 29:51. Chris Mhlanga was third although he was credited with a similar time to that of Mosiako. The women’s race was not as tightly contested as Ndinda won comfortably – her time of 33:57 a good 32 seconds faster than that of the Soweto Marathon champion from Lesotho Neheng Khthala who runs for the Hollywood Athletics Club. Tuks’ Karabo More completed the podium in 34:33.

He’ll be back Kipkorir was delighted to win on his maiden trip to South Africa: “I want to thank God for winning this race, the course was very good although the last kilometre was hard. But I tried and I came in first. Yes, it is the first time I come to run in South Africa and I would love to come back.” Mosiako, though beaten to the first position, was chuffed with his outing which he believes will help him for his final race of the year – the Abu Dhabi Marathon in December. “I am happy with my results,” he said at the finish line. “I think I am getting there, I can see the way forward. The key, maybe, will be for me to stick with the consistency and discipline that I have now and things will work out.”

He felt he got a lot out of the race which will stand him in good stead for the desert race. “This was part of racing and I gained some hill reps (repeats) from it. Remember at the (pre-race) press conference I said if there’s an opportunity I will take it. And I did right there at the finish because I saw a chance to test my speed. Thabang Mosiako is back.” Mosiako had some bad publicity recently when former coach Mike Mbambani kicked him and a few other athletes out of his Ikamva camp in Gqeberha for ill-discipline although the athlete retorted saying there was no such.

In the women’s race, the first South African home was Karabo More who trains under the tutelage of the legendary Caster Semenya and her partner Violet Semenya. “The race was hard, it was a hilly one but I am glad I finished. I moved with the first lady and on the fourth kilometre she left me. Then the second lady caught me at 7km because I was just feeling tired and she just moved.” A young athlete, she feels that going forward South African runners need to try and ‘work together.

“We must stay as a pack and then we can move at the last two kilometres because working together boasts you because you are not running alone and it is much harder when you are running alone.” Top five results MEN

1. Vincent Kipkorir 29:51 2. Thabang Mosiako 29:52 3. Chris Mhlanga 29:52

4. Kamohelo Mofolo 29:59 5. Elroy Gelant 30:01 WOMEN

1. Fridah Ndinda 33:5 2. Neheng Khatala 34:29 3. Karabo More 34:33

4. Karabo Mailula 34:38 5. Cacsiile Sosibo 35:08