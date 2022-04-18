Kenyans Evans Chebet and Peres Jepchirchir win Boston Marathon men's and women’s titles

Boston — Kenya's Evans Chebet won the Boston Marathon men's title on Monday in an unofficial time of two hours, six minutes and 51 seconds. Chebet held off compatriots Lawrence Cherono, the 2019 Boston winner, and 2021 champion Benson Kipruto for the victory.

Story continues below Advertisment

Runner-up Cherono was 30 seconds adrift with Kipruto third in 2:07:27. In the women’s race, Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir, last year's Tokyo Olympic and New York Marathon champion, won on her Boston Marathon debut, holding off Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh in the final strides. It was the fifth victory in a row since 2019 for Jepchirchir, who won in an unofficial time of two hours, 21 minutes and one second with Yeshaneh four seconds behind in second and Kenya's Mary Ngugi third in 2:21:32.