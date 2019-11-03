NEW YORK – Kenyan half marathon world record holders Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei powered to victories in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.
Kamworor reclaimed the New York title he won in 2017 in two hours eight minutes and 13 seconds and Jepkosgei surprised four-time champion Mary Keitany, winning her marathon debut in 2:22:38.
Kamworor, training partner of world fastest marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, took command in the final two miles for the victory over compatriot Albert Korir (2:08:36) and Ethiopian Girma Bekele Gebre (2:08:38).
Defending champion Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia dropped out of the race about the seventh mile.
Desisa had been attempting the difficult task of trying to win again just four weeks after claiming the world championship title in the extreme heat of Doha.