Kenyans Victor Kipruto and Veronica Loleo reign supreme in blustery Run Your City Cape Town 10K

Cape Town — Kenyan duo Victor Kipruto and Veronica Loleo reigned supreme in Sunday's Run Your City Cape Town 10K, which was run in windy and blustery conditions in the Mother City, Kipruto won the men's event in 28:28 after an exciting duel in the final stages of the race. The next eight runners all finished in under 29 minutes.

The next four places went to South Africans led by Precious Mashele (28:36), Thabang Mosiako (28:38) and Elroy Gelant (28:51). “My plan was to win the race. I came here to win,” said Kipruto, who ran the second half of the race in 13:45. “We were a big bunch in the beginning because of the wind, and it is easier to run in a bunch when the wind blows, but once we had some shelter, I knew it was time to go.”

Second-placed Mashele led a bunch of about 20 runners that included SA 5 000m record holder Gelant, at the halfway mark. He said the cool conditions proved restrictive in the final stages. “I felt a bit cold towards the end and that stopped me from being able to sprint in the final kilometre,” said Mashele, who broke the SA 10km record in Gqeberha, taking three seconds off the previous record. The women's race was dominated by international runners who claimed the first five places.

Veronica Loleo crosses the finish line first in the women’s race at the Run Your City Cape Town 10K on Sunday. Picture: Mark Sampson Loleo, who came into the race with a 30:53 personal won in 31:38, She was followed by Ugandan Docus Ajok (32:09), Lesotho's Neheng Khatala (32:13), Uganda's Prisca Chesang (32:45) and Ethiopia's Genet Abdurkadir Habela (33:08). The first South African across the line was sixth-placed Glenrose Xaba in 33:35. After the race, Loleo said the race had gone according to plan.

“I stuck to the pacesetter as he was doing exactly what we asked him to do,” said Loleo. “I’m really happy with my run in the wind.” Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports and founder of the Run Your City Series said: “Congratulations to Victor Kipruto and Veronica Loleo for their stellar performances. “Not even the Cape Doctor could get in the way of these world-class athletes.

"Today the event was back to its full-scale, post the Covid-19 pandemic, and it felt amazing. From Monday onwards it’s full steam ahead as we shift our focus to Durban.” Results, top 10 men: 1 Victor Kipruto (Kenya) 28:28, 2 Precious Mashele (South Africa) 28:36, 3 Thabang Mosiako (South Africa) 28:38, 4 Elroy Gelant (South Africa) 28:51, 5 Ezekiel Mutai (Uganda) 28:52, 6 Denis Kipgnetich (Kenya) 28:54, 7 Anthony Timoteus (South Africa) 28:55, 8 Reghen Magwai (South Africa) 28:57, 9 Kabelo Seboko (South Africa) 28:59, 10 William Kaptein (South Africa) 29:05

Women: 1 Veronica Loleo (Kenya) 31:38, 2 Docus Ajok (Uganda) 32:09, 3 Neheng Khatala (Lesotho) 32:13, 4 Prisca Chesang (Uganda) 32:45, 5 Genet Abdurkadir Habela (Ethiopia) 33:08, 6 Glenrose Xaba (South Africa) 33:35, 7 Cacisile Sosibo (South Africa) 33:46, 8 Kesa Molotsane (South Africa) 34:14, 9 Rutendo Nyahora (Zimbabwe) 35:13, 10 Lebogang Phalula (South Africa) 35:33 @Herman_Gibbs