CAPE TOWN – Kenya’s Edwin Koech won men’s race in the Cape Town Marathon in a time of 2:09.20 on Sunday. Koech was too strong for a stellar field that included Daniel Muteti (KEN), Mohamed Ziani (MOR) and South Africa’s Elroy Galant, breaking away in the final kilometre. Koech defeated Muteti who was the official pace maker by five seconds. Mohamed Ziani rounded out the podium (2:09.29)

Elroy Gelant in only his second marathon was fourth in a time of 2:10.31 to also claim the SA title.

In the women’s race, Kenyan Celestine Chepchirchir smashed the course record of Namibian Helalia Johannes, clocking 2:26.44.

That is just under three minutes faster than the record set in 2018 (2:29.28). Nurit Shimels Yimam (ETH) was second (2:27.40), Gete Mindaye Tilahun (ETH) came home in third (2:28.32). All three were inside the previous course record.

Cornelia Joubert came 12th overall in a time of 2:43:21 to claim the SA Marathon title.

