CHICAGO – Kenyan Brigid Kosgei broke Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old women's marathon world record by more than a minute when she ran two hours, 14 minutes, four seconds at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.
Kosgei set a blistering pace from the start to shatter the record of 2:15:25 set by Briton Radcliffe in London in April 2003.
"They (spectators) were cheering, cheering and I got more energy to keep faster," returning champion Kosgei said.
Radcliffe was on hand to witness the fall of her record.
"When I saw how fast Brigid was running in the first part of the race, if she was able to hold that together, she was always going to beat the time," Radcliffe said.