MOSCOW – The provisional suspension of several Russian athletics officials will not affect the country's participation in next year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"This situation undeniably requires attention of our sports authorities. I am convinced the issue is being addressed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.
"I don't see any direct links with the Olympics participation," Peskov added.
On Thursday, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) provisionally suspended seven people, including Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) president Dmitry Shlyakhtin, executive director Alexander Parkin and anti-doping coordinator Elena Ikonnikova, in connection with a whereabouts rules violations investigation around high jumper Danil Lysenko.
The 2017 world championship silver medallist Lysenko was suspended in August, and the AIU alleges that RusAF officials were involved in forged documents being sent to the AIU to explain why he was not available for tests.