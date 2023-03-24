LISTEN: From Free State farm girl to world beater - The Gerda Steyn story

Centurion - As amazing as the many achievements are of three-time Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon champion Gerda Steyn when it comes to running, it was her unusual journey in the sport that is probably the most incredible. A typical elite SA athlete starts their running career in their early teens, cutting their teeth in cross country races and countless athletics events at school.

Not Steyn though, dubbed the Smiling Assassin these days, as she only really got into road running at the age of 24 in Dubai, thousands of kilometres removed from her little-known hometown of Bothaville in the Free State. “Growing up I was never very into athletics or running, but I always enjoyed sport and did every sport I could,” Steyn said in a Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon podcast.

Gerda Steyn sets a new course record time of 𝟯:𝟮![CDATA[]]>𝟵:𝟰![CDATA[]]>𝟮 to win her third successive women's Two Oceans Marathon title 👏![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#TTOM2022 pic.twitter.com/O9so4ce6hj — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 17, 2022 In fact, Steyn reveals that becoming a world-beater was not something she had ever imagined. “Growing up I loved sports and I dreamed of being good at some sport, but when I say dreamed about it, it wasn’t exactly a goal. I didn’t really believe it would happen. As I started training with goals in mind and joining a group, I just started improving really rapidly. The improvement was so much that it got to a point I really had to make a decision about whether I wanted to pursue this new talent or passion, or whether I was going to keep doing it as a hobby.”

For example, Steyn finished 56th in her first Comrades Marathon in 2015 in a time of 8 hours 19 minutes and eight seconds (8:19.08). A year later, she cut over an hour off her time to cross the line in 7:08.23 to end 14th. In 2017, Steyn went from talented runner to title contender as she finished fourth at Comrades and she has not looked back since. “In the beginning it was quite daunting because I didn’t have a background in athletics or fast times on the track. Everything just showed me I should be doing it. I loved the journey and everything about running. “I don’t regret not starting earlier and today I still feel fresh and new to the sport so I can still learn a lot. I feel like the possibilities are endless for me.”

Steyn set a new South Africa marathon record of 2:25.28 in 2021 in Italy, and decided to skip the Comrades Marathon in 2022 as she prepared for the New York Marathon. In fact, Steyn was the defending champion in the Comrades Marathon, having won it in 2019 as they event was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two Oceans, however, holds a special place in the heart of Steyn as it was her first major victory on the SA road running scene when she stormed to victory in 2018. Even her win last year still ranks very highly for Steyn, despite her growing list of achievements on the world stage. "Even thinking about it now (her 2022 win at Two Oceans), It still gives me goosebumps. Last year brought a lot of changes for me. I changed my team and quite a few other things. The Two Oceans for me last year was really special. Winning it before doesn't guarantee anything. I just wanted to have a good experience and bring home a third win.

"Early in the race I went through a rough patch, and it wasn't until the final two kilometres that I managed to get back into the lead. I knew then that it was probably the two most important kilometres of my life. It was an out of body experience." It's no surprise either that when Steyn lines up for the race on April 15, she will once again be the heavy favourite and it would take a brave punter to bet against her.