Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

London Marathon offers non-binary option for mass event

Runners take part in the London Marathon

FILE - Runners take part in the London Marathon. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP

Published 43m ago

Share

London — Entrants in the mass-participation event at next year's London Marathon will be offered a non-binary gender option.

Organisers said it was part of a drive to make the race the "most diverse, equitable and inclusive marathon in the world".

Story continues below Advertisement

Three gender options — male, female and non-binary — will be offered to all participants registering for the mass participation element of the event.

"The elite athlete races, plus the Championship and Good For Age categories, which all operate under World Athletics rules, will not offer a non-binary gender option," organisers added in a statement.

Event director Hugh Brasher said it was a "significant step forward" in the drive to make the event more inclusive.

More on this

"We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event that is for everyone," he said.

The Boston Marathon announced a similar change this week.

The 2023 London Marathon will return to its traditional April slot for the first time in four years after it was disrupted by the coronavirus.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ballot for those who want to take part in next year's event opens on October 1, the day before the 2022 London Marathon.

AFP

Related Topics:

LondonAthleticsGenderCoronavirus DiseaseCovid-19

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP