Long-jump world champ Malaika Mihambo to be trained by Carl Lewis

BERLIN - Long jump world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany plans to move to the United States in summer to be trained by former great Carl Lewis.

Mihambo, 26, told the Bild am Sonntag Sunday paper that Lewis and sprint coach Leroy Burrell can make her a better athlete at a training centre in Houston, Texas.

"He is the athlete of the century. I admire what he has achieved in two sprint events, the relay, thelong jump," Mihambo said.

"I want to develop as an athlete and as a person. This is the case in this environment. Carl Lewis and Leroy Burrell, who will become my sprint coach, have been among the world elite for years. I can learn a lot from them because they followed the same path."

Lewis famously won 100m, 200m, 4x100m and the first of four straight long jump golds at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. In all, he won nine Olympic golds and eight world titles.