Luvo Manyonga flies through the air during the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/EPA

LAUSANNE - Long jumpers Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai will be eager to retain their places among the leaders in the race for the IAAF Diamond League finals in their discipline, when they compete at the eighth leg in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday night. Entered in the last field event of the meeting starting at 8.45pm, world champion Manyonga and African champion Samaai will again turn out among the favourites.

They will be up against Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba, who leads the series standings with 15 points, as well as Jamaican athlete Tajay Gayle, who is in a tie for second place with Manyonga and Samaai, who have 12 points each.

The field also includes American triple jump star Will Claye, a former Olympic long jump medallist, and 21-year-old European champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece.

