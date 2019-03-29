Luvo Manyonga will be in action at the Shanghai Diamond League meeting. Photo:Tony Gentile/Reuters

SHANGHAI - South Africa’s Luvo Manyonga will be one of the favourites in the men’s long jump at the Shanghai Diamond League on May 18, the second stop on the 2019 IAAF Diamond League circuit. Manyonga won in Shanghai last year with a 8.56m leap, will face stiff competition from China’s Asian Games jump champions, Wang Jianan and Wang Yu. Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi, the newly-crowned European indoor champion will make his Shanghai debut and could also feature on the podium.

World indoor and outdoor champions will clash in the men’s 5000m as world indoor mile record-holder Yomif Kejelcha takes on fellow Ethiopian Muktar Edris. Following her world 5km road record in February, Dutch distance ace Sifan Hassan leads the women’s 1500m field.

The first confirmed athletes of the 2019 #DiamondLeague season have been announced! https://t.co/tEqYop7T5v — IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) March 28, 2019

Steeplechase world record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech goes over the barriers for Kenya, while Olympic champion Kerron Clement (USA) heads the line-up in the men’s 400m hurdles.

The 2019 Shanghai Diamond League meetingwill showcase 16 international events, nine for men (100m, 200m, 400m, 5000m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, high jump, long jump, javelin) and seven for women (100m, 400m, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase, pole vault, shot put, javelin).

African News Agency (ANA)





