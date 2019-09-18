Luvo Manyonga will lead Team South Africa to the World Champs in Doha. Photo: EPA/Christine Olsson

JOHANNESBURG – A 31-member South African team has been named to compete at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar from September 27 to October 6. They will be led by world champion Luvo Manyonga, who will defend his global title in the men's long jump. This time the team will be without defending champions Caster Semenya (women's 800m) and Wayde van Niekerk (men's 400m), who is yet to make a full comeback from a knee injury.

Manyonga will be joined at the athletics showpiece by African long jump champion Ruswahl Samaai, Olympic javelin throw medallist Sunette Viljoen, World Championships 100m finalist Akani Simbine and former World Championships 200m medallist Anaso Jobodwana.

The squad also features one of SA's most exciting young prospects, world junior champion Zeney van der Walt, who will compete in the women's 400m hurdles event.

Simbine, meanwhile, will spearhead a strong men's 4x100m relay team, while the squad also includes a 4x400m team which will rely on depth in the absence of Van Niekerk.

South Africa finished third overall on the medals table at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

Sunette Viljoen received an IAAF invitation for the World Champs in Doha. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

The South Africa squad is:

Men

100m - Akani Simbine, Thando Dlodlo, Simon Magakwe

200m - Clarence Munyai, Anaso Jobodwana

400m - Derick Mokaleng, Thapelo Phora

800m - Tshepo Tshite

3 000m steeplechase - Rantso Mokopane

Marathon - Stephen Mokoka, Desmond Mokgobu, Thabiso Moeng, David Manja

110m hurdles - Antonio Alkana, Ruan De Vries

400m hurdles - Lindsey Hanekom

20km walk - Wayne Snyman

50km walk - Marc Mundell

Long jump - Zack Visser, Luvo Manyonga, Ruswahl Samaai

Shot put - Orazio Cremona

Women

100m - Tebogo Mamatu

5 000m/10 000m - Dominique Scott

100m hurdles - Rikenette Steenkamp (IAAF Invitation)

400m hurdles - Zenéy van der Walt

Javelin - Sunette Viljoen (IAAF Invitation)

Relay teams

4x100m - Akani Simbine, Thando Dlodlo, Simon Magakwe, Clarence Munyai, Anaso Jobodwana, Chederick van Wyk, Antonio Alkana

4x400m - Derick Mokaleng, Thapelo Phora, Gardeo Isaacs, Ashley Hlungwani, Ranti Marvin Dikgale, Lindsey Hanekom

African News Agency (ANA)