Marathon, race walk Olympic qualification can begin in September

MONACO – Olympic qualification for the marathon and road race walk events can re-start from September 1, three months earlier than previously announced, the sport's governing body World Athletics ruled on Tuesday.

However, qualifying for all other track and field events at next year's Tokyo Games would remain suspended until November 30 as originally planned, it said in a statement.

Qualification was put on hold in early April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic which has caused the Games to be postponed for one year until July/August next year.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the change was needed for road athletes due to a lack of qualifying opportunities.

"Most of the major marathons have already been cancelled or postponed for the remainder of this year and the evolution of the pandemic makes it difficult to predict if those scheduled for the first half of next year will be able to go ahead," Coe said.