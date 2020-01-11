CAPE TOWN – Vuyolethu Mbukushe and Zintle Xiniwe took the honours in the annual Hohenort 15km Road Race in Constantia on Saturday morning, over the traditional hilly course which included challenging climbs up Southern Cross Drive and Hohenort Avenue. Two thousand four hundred and fifty five runners completed the circuit within the finishing time, enjoying perfect, windless conditions.

Atlantic athlete, Mbukushe, took the lead after two kilometres, at the start of the Southern Cross Drive climb and was never headed, winning by 16 seconds from Sanlam’s Danzil Paulse in 47 min 23 sec, while Xiniwe led from start to finish, winning in 55:26 - over four minutes ahead of VOB veteran, Christine Adriaanse.

Performance of the day went to evergreen John September, who won the masters over 50 years category in 56:18. Remarkably September has never missed a Hohenort 15 km since his debut run in 1993, establishing a race record of 46:15 in his second outing, which remains unsurpassed.

“It’s a good way to start the year,” said Mbukushe. “I was able to run comfortably, without any competition and I’m planning to peak at the Two Oceans Half Marathon,” Xiniwe admitted. “I will only stop running Hohenort when my coach says so,” joked September after his 28th straight run. “My wife is my coach!”