Zintle Xiniwe celebrates following her win in today's Hohenort 15km. Photo: Thamar Houliston
The top three in Saturday's Hohenort 15km: Winner Vuyolethu Mbukushe is flanked by Danzil Paulse (left) and Amos Nyongo. Photo: Thamar Houliston
CAPE TOWN – Vuyolethu Mbukushe and Zintle Xiniwe took the honours in the annual Hohenort 15km Road Race in Constantia on Saturday morning, over the traditional hilly course which included challenging climbs up Southern Cross Drive and Hohenort Avenue.

Two thousand four hundred and fifty five runners completed the circuit within the finishing time, enjoying perfect, windless conditions.

Atlantic athlete, Mbukushe, took the lead after two kilometres, at the start of the Southern Cross Drive climb and was never headed, winning by 16 seconds from Sanlam’s Danzil Paulse in 47 min 23 sec, while Xiniwe led from start to finish, winning in 55:26 - over four minutes ahead of VOB veteran, Christine Adriaanse.

Performance of the day went to evergreen John September, who won the masters over 50 years category in 56:18.  Remarkably September has never missed a Hohenort 15 km since his debut run in 1993, establishing a race record of 46:15 in his second outing, which remains unsurpassed.

“It’s a good way to start the year,” said Mbukushe.  “I was able to run comfortably, without any competition and I’m planning to peak at the Two Oceans Half Marathon,” Xiniwe admitted.  “I will only stop running Hohenort when my coach says so,” joked September after his 28th straight run. “My wife is my coach!”

“I’m trying to get used to running on hills,” said Sake Nicolai, a fifth year medical student from Belgium, who placed fifth. “We only have flat courses, but I’m enjoying my three month stay in Cape Town.”

Men: 1 Vuyolethu Mbukushe (AAC) 47:23; 2 Danzil Paulse (Sanlam) 47:39; 3 Amos Nyongo (Boxer WP) 48:14; 4 Sake Nicolai (Belgium) 48:17; 5 Mthandazo Qhina (Ned WP) 49:25

Juniors: 1 Edward Jack (Central) 50:01; 2 Justice Kanyongo (Ned WP) 54:55; 3 Shema Fiacre (Midas Spartans) 55:50

Masters: +40 yrs: 1 Qhina; 2 Tsungai Mwanengeni (RCS Gugs) 52:28; 3 Vakalisa Kopolo (Ned WP) 53:17; +50 yrs: 1 John September (Itheko) 56:18; 2 Andrew Cooper (Ned WP) 56:38; 3 Dion Middelkoop (K-Way VOB) 57:27; +60 yrs: 1 Julian Paul (SANDF) 1:03:17; 2 Paul Cieverts (Topform) 1:05:50; 3 Eise Geerts (Bell) 1:11:51; +70 yrs: 1 Henry Cleophas (Ned WP) 1:19:57; 2 Schalk Hoon (Held Har) 1:23:06; 3 Eugene Cairncross (Celtic) 1:24:10

Team:  Sanlam (Paulse; Alantino Belillie; Morne Kammies; Akhona Makile) 3:21:07

Women: 1 Zintle Xiniwe (Boxer WP) 56:26; 2 Christine Adriaanse (K-Way VOB) 59:49; 3 Lee-Shay Willemse (Velocity) 1:00:53; 4 Sanet Smith (M&R) 1:01:50; 5 Christelle Hattingh (MSM) 1:02:07

Juniors: 1 Emihle Ntuthu (Langa) 1:14:06; 2 Anna Beckeberg (K-Way VOB) 1:16:10; 3 Buhle Mtshabe (Retail Langa) 1:20:59

Masters: +40 yrs: 1 Adriaanse; 2 Suzie Caras (Harf Har) 1:05:25; 3 Elme Middelmost (B'fell) 1:05:29; +50 yrs: 1 Obertina Kanyongo (Ned WP)  1:05:22; 2 Ursula Frans (Boxer) 1:06:34; 3 Joanna Thomas (K-Way VOB) 1:10:23; +60 yrs: 1 Olga Howard (Ned WP) 1:14:33; 2 Nancy Will (Pine) 1:18:00; 3 Sandra Eardley (K-Way VOB) 1:28:26; +70 yrs: 1 Hester Kotze (D'ville) 1:25:38; 2 Maretha Herbert (Bell) 1:29:58; 3 Pixie Sparg (Cel) 1:35:58

Team:  Retail Langa (Siziphiwe Nbatha; Pamela Moyikwa; Busisiwe Matiwane; Nocwala Mtheta) 4:30:04

