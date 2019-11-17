CAPE TOWN - Skyrunning has taken the mountain running world by storm in the last decade and come to represent some of the toughest mountain-trail challenges on the planet. But long before the name became globally famous, the Eastern Cape’s 100 km SkyRun had gained a foothold on the South African Calendar.
Johannesburg veteran trail runner, Lucky Miya, raced to his second K-Way SkyRun 100km title in three attempts in tough hot and dry conditions, crossing the line almost an hour ahead of Grobler Basson in a respectable 13 hr 56 min 22 sec.
“It was a wonderful day today, but very tough,” laughed Miya. “The 2nd half was brutal, but I am glad I managed to hold on and take the title!”
Basson closed in the second half but still finished well back in 14:49:35, with Jaco Barnard third in 15:56:20.
Well-known adventure racer and trail athlete, Jeannie Dreyer, was the first women home in ninth overall in 17:48:25 – well clear of second-placed Tarrin van Niekerk. “What an amazing feeling to have finished this incredible race,” remarked Dreyer. “I now understand why people keep coming back to do this event every year. The mountains and vistas out on the course are like nothing I have ever seen before!”