JOHANNESBURG – What are the chances of Stephen Mokoka making up for his failure to get a podium finish at the IAAF World Championships marathon with a winning run at the FNB Durban 10K CITYSURFRUN?
The superstar runner will lead the country’s charge for glory tomorrow fresh on the back of his fifth-place finish at the global event.
Mokoka is a regular in the FNB Run Your City Series and relishes the competition provided. “It is a great thing that Stillwater Sports is doing. Three big races in a year, good prize money, good competition and we do not need to travel to Europe or elsewhere. That is good for us at home and makes planning your season a lot easier.”
Mokoka has raced Durban since inception and placed 4th and 6th in 2017 and 2018 - both times being the best South African in the race.
The Boxer Athletic Club runner, who regularly competes overseas, loves the FNB series because it brings international competition home. “You get this extra feeling of pride racing amongst the world's best here in SA.”