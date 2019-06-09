Edward Mothibi was the surprise winner of the Comrades Marathon. Photo: Anelisa Kubheka/Daily News

Edward Mothibi produced a stunning upset winning his maiden Comrades Marathon title in only his second year lining up for the iconic race on Sunday morning with a time of five hours, 32 minutes and 33 seconds (5:31.33). The 34-year-old Mothibi spoilt defending champion Bongmusa Mthembu’s attempt at a fourth consecutive title.

The Mahikeng-born Mothibi signalled his potential on debut finishing fourth in 2018 with an impressive 5:36.

In hindsight, Mthembu may feel he timed his breakaway from Mothibi too early at the bottom of Polly Shortts.

Mthembu could not open daylight ahead of a chasing Mothibi ultimately overtook him and crested the iconic hill.

Running the race of his life, Mothibi opened the gap with every step towards the finish at the Scottsville Racecourse to win the 87km ‘up’ run.

Mothibi carried the mayoral baton across the line with Mthembu following in second place for his eight Comrades gold in a time of 5:31.58.

Meanwhile, Gerda Steyn was the first women in a short while ago.

She crossed the finish line in record time, she finished in under 6 hours coming home in a time of 05:58:53





IOL Sport

