Caster Semenya was full of smiles after winning her 800m race on Sunday. Photo: Jeff Chiu / AP Photo

JOHANNESBURG – Caster Semenya is willing to lose the battle, but will not give up her fight in the ongoing war against the IAAF’s controversial female eligibility rules. The South African capitalised on the reprieve from the rules, setting the track ablaze at the Prefontaine Classic in Stanford California on Sunday evening.

Semenya shattered a host of local 800m records, including the fastest time by any female athlete on American soil with her time of one minute, 55.70 seconds (1:55.70). It was the first time Semenya raced in the 800m event since the IAAF implemented their Differences in Sexual Development (DSD) regulations

The rules were temporarily placed on ice thanks to a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland, pending Semenya’s appeal. The suspension of the new rules allowed Semenya to once again line up in her favoured 800m event.

Caster Semenya and SAFA President Danny Jordaan pictured during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Speaking to the media after her winning run in the United States, Semenya told the press that she had her sights on defending her world title in the two-lap event but was willing to continue the fight if she was banned.

“My goal is to run the 800m and to defend my title, and if I am not allowed, I don’t give a damn,” Semenya said.

“We have a legal battle, which is like war; you don’t give up. If you beat me today, so at the end of the day it is about doing what makes me happy.”

Semenya went through the bell in a time of 57 seconds, opening the gap between her and the rest of the field.

She powered her way across the line three seconds ahead of world bronze medallist Ajee Wilson of the US in second place.

The Star

Like us on Facebook