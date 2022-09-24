Nicholas Seoposengwe serves his revenge cold in Absa Run Your City Joburg 10k

Johannesburg - Nicholas Seoposengwe dished out sweet revenge when he outsprinted Andries Sesedi to win the Absa Run Your City Joburg 10k on Saturday morning. Seoposengwe won in 29:42, five seconds ahead of the man who beat him back in August during the South African National 10km Championships.

The 21-year-olds are the rising stars of local middle distance running and they showed this much when they beat a stellar field that includes renowned athletes such as Mbuleli Mathanga, Elroy Gelant, Precious Mashele and Melukhaya Frans. Seoposengwe was understandably delighted to have got one over his rival. "I lost some focus at the nationals. So today I just went hard from the start because I wanted to win. And I am very happy to have done this and yes it is nice to beat Andries."

Seoposengwe admitted that the race was tough, given the big ascents they had to negotiate. Kabelo Seboko was third in 29:55. In the women's race, Kenyan Emmaculate Achol reigned supreme ahead of South Africa's Glenrose Xaba and Meskerem. Tesfaye of Ethiopia.

Fresh from winning the national cross country 10km title, Xaba showed she really is the golden girl of S.A. middle distance running "I had a good run today although I felt tightness in my tendon towards the end so I had to hold back a little. " Xaba will be looking to do just as well if not better in next weekend's Spar Ladies 10km Johannesburg leg.