Centurion - For the average spectator, seeing the top athletes cross the line in a race like the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon does not reveal the whole story of the blood, sweat and sometimes tears that go into competing at the highest level of long distance running. Many a seasoned runner will have a good idea of the many kilometres that have to be covered in training, and last year’s Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon runner-up Nkosikhona Mhlakwana has shed light on what led him to his incredible result.

That includes doing his easy 10km jogs at 4:20 minutes per kilometre. For comparison, the men’s Proteas team have to be able to do a 2km time trial at 4:15 per km. It means that an athlete like Mhlakwana could be having a full-on conversation at roughly the same pace the top men’s cricketers in the land are running their guts out for just over eight minutes. “On a Monday I’ll do fartlek [bursts of fast running with recovery periods] in the morning and then later a 10km easy jog (4:20 min per km),” Mhlakwana told the Two Oceans Marathon podcast.

“Tuesday I do hill work in the morning and then jogging 15km in the afternoon. Wednesday is a long run of two hours and Thursday is a speed session. Friday is my rest day, and Saturday is hill work. On a Sunday I’ll do a 42km long run. My week is a combination of speed, strength and endurance. “As a full-time athlete, it’s very hard. You have to wake up by 3 or 4am for the long runs, by 7am you have to be attending the classes. In the afternoons it’s the same story, and then study some more before you sleep. It’s all about hard work and dedication.”

Now aged 29, Mhlakwana had an incredible race last year at Two Oceans as he finished just three seconds behind winner Edendale Belachew in what was a thrilling finish to the event. “Speaking of the 2022 Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon when I came second, I shake when I think about it. Something like that [the memory] is something that motivates me. “So close but yet so far. But some moments, when they happen like that you have to accept them and learn from them. Running toe-to-toe with Belachew it was a great experience, and to have got second place in that fashion I’m very proud.

"It was my first 56km event ever. I learnt that you have to be patient and respect your competitors. You have to learn to kick, when to run according to your plan. It's interesting to learn when to go, and when to hang back with the guys. I'm willing to improve from what I achieved in 2022." Mhlakwana, who is a qualified educator, only made the switch to full-time running two years ago. That makes his rapid success even more impressive.

ALSO READ: From Caster Semenya to Lia Thomas: Five sportspeople who changed the gender rules “I’m an athlete running for Hollywoodbets professionally, after I grew up in Howick. I went to Durban after my matric in 2013. In 2017 I started a career in education at UKZN, and qualified as a teacher. In 2021, I decided to run full time because I never gave it enough time to see how well I could do. “It takes a lot of time to train for 56km. Training for the standard marathon, there is certain training for that. But for 56km, it’s very different. We know what distance we have to cover every week, and every month.”