No mess, no fuss for Wayde van Niekerk in Potch 200m

CAPE TOWN – The way in which Wayde van Niekerk attacks the bend in a 400m race is something to behold.

But on Tuesday in Potchefstroom, he had to start on the bend in the 200m at a league meeting of Athletics Central North West.

No problem, though, for the 400m Olympic champion and world record-holder. As he builds up to the Tokyo Olympics, Van Niekerk began his local season with a half-lap race to do some speed work, and he was impressive from the start.

The 28-year-old stormed out of the blocks and was quickly into his stride at the NWU McArthur Stadium – with the event live-streamed by Squared Sports on YouTube – and he was far in front as he headed into the final straight.

Van Niekerk pushed hard all the way to the finish line, and stopped the clock at 20.64 seconds, which was into a strong wind too. It is well short of his personal best of 19.84, but at this stage of the season, all that matters is that he completed the race without any fuss.