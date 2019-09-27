From right, Rababe Arafi of Morocco, Renelle Lamote of France and Britain's Lynsey Sharp compete during the women's 800 meters heats at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on Fridday. Photo: AP Photo/Petr David Josek

DOHA – Britain's Lynsey Sharp, one of the expected medal contenders in the women's 800 metres at the world championships, was surprisingly eliminated in her opening heat on Friday after running out of gas down the final straight.

The 29-year-old was on the shoulder of French leader Renelle Lamote coming off the final bend but was overtaken by Rose Mary Almanza of Cuba and Rababe Arafi of Morocco to finish fourth.