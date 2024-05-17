Obituary: Late Comrades legend Dave Lowe, 78, ‘the epitome of a gentleman’

Obituary – Dave Lowe (Race Number 1702) The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) is saddened by the passing of Quadruple Green Number runner Dave Lowe. He was 78 years old.

Dave has been described as an absolute gentleman who shared a deep-seated passion for The Ultimate Human Race, and, in that spirit, successfully completed the Comrades Marathon 42 times. He was a proud member of Savages Athletic Club for his first 13 Comrades, thereafter joining Westville Athletic Club until he retired from running. Of his 42 Comrades Marathon finishes between 1974 to 2015, he earned 3 Silver, 3 Bill Rowan, 35 Bronze and 1 Vic Clapham medals. Dave achieved his personal best of 7:25:00 in the 1980 Comrades Marathon.

Close friend and running partner Tim Kilpim says: “Dave and I met when I was secretary at Westville Athletic Club, soon after he joined. We share a birthday, so April 5 was special to us both. He worked as a computer analyst and he did very well at computer programming.” Tim continues: “He was the epitome of a gentleman. I ran Comrades and many training runs with him. He was the best friend anyone could ask for. His wife Megan was his rock. “He was a loving father and his kids adored him. He loved trips to the berg and in his younger days, he would go crayfishing. He was also a good cook, pretty much a cordon bleu chef. He will be missed”

Alen Hattingh says: “Dave was a great man, a gentleman and a loyal Westville Athletic Club member.” CMA Elder, Poobie Naidoo says: “On behalf of my wife Pat, we convey our sincere condolences to Dave’s family and friends. May The Almighty give them courage and strength during this challenging time.” Nedbank Running Club Manager, Nick Bester says: “RIP Dave Lowe! Amazing Comrades record and a full life! Just think about that, you started to run Comrades in 1974 which is 10 years before my first Comrades in 1984 and finished your last run in 2015 which is 11 years after my last run in 2004. A Comrades career that was 42 years long!”