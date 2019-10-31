Soweto Marathon runners, spectators and surrounding community are in for a treat this year as Old Mutual leverages this iconic sponsorship to inspire more people to #MoveLiveBecome their exceptional best.
Not only will the leading financial services provider, with their recent social movement partner; Move the Nation, be announcing the winner of the all-expenses paid trip to the 2020 Barcelona Marathon, but runners and spectators will also have access to financial advice and rewards at the Soweto Marathon exhibition. In addition, over 400 underprivileged runners and learners from Orlando West high school will also benefit.
“As a responsible business that is highly involved in the communities we serve; our purpose is to champion mutually positive futures every day. The world of running is evolving and so is our approach towards enabling more runners to take small steps towards great rewards,” says Thobile Tshabalala, Head of Brand at Old Mutual. Through our recent partnership with Move The Nation, we are personalising the conversation around financial fitness and re-positioning ourselves as an easily-accessible life coach that can share valuable financial advice”.
Having sponsored the Soweto Marathon since 2015, Old Mutual is re-imaging its role and investment in this health and socially driven sport and seeks to leverage the unifying power of sport to demonstrate the similarities between physical and financial fitness; both requiring a clear goal, motivation, coaching, support and commitment. Old Mutual believes that it can add more value to the running community by entering into the social and community based world of runners.
To this end, Old Mutual will be showcasing their recent partnership with Move the Nation, a specialist consulting and activations enterprise. It is a social movement aimed at inspiring the country to get active and healthier through running activities that are fun, educative and all inclusive. They encourage performance improvement in a safe and supportive group environment premised on the principle that ‘by running together we win together.’