OPINION: Why we runners have a love-hate relationship with the Two Oceans

Johannesburg — The TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon is fondly referred to as ‘the world’s most beautiful marathon’ – but it is a moniker many participants would probably not agree with ... After all, what can be so beautiful about traversing a 56km route teeming with hills that leave you broken? Chapman’s Peak is a peak! But high as it is, it does not kill you much because it comes early on in the race when legs are still strong and race spirit is still high.

Not so Constantia Nek which comes just after the 42.2km mark when you a lekker tired and contemplating just how you are going to get yourself through the remaining 14kms ... I once saw a big lad standing against a wall around that area and bellowing like a bull that had just been knifed as he battled with cramps. I remember saying a little prayer for him as I jogged past him, my dream of a silver medal having already gone up in smoke. But, we runners are suckers for punishment, and as tough a race as the Two Oceans is – we love it. So much so that we keep coming back, even after we had sworn to never do it again as we wobbled across the finish line, panting for air, impatient with the ladies giving out the medals as we are eager to get to the drinks station.

You see, the Two Oceans Marathon really is the world’s most beautiful marathon. I have run it four times and am likely to run it four more times again if not more, thanks to an experience I had last year. For once, having attained that coveted silver medal that is the Holy Grail for us social runners with a 3:52:43 back in 2019, I was not racing the event. Well, I stopped racing some 20kms into the race when the sub four hour ‘bus’ left me behind as I was taking a 'comfort break’. I decided to stop chasing and boy did I have fun. To say that the sight as you climb up Chapman’s is magnificent is putting it mildly. Where else in the world would you get to see the bright blue sea and a mountain as well as beautiful white-coloured homes during a marathon?

Such was the beauty I could not help but take pictures and I did so again when I reached the top and even danced to the tunes and drums of the Cape Minstrels up there. And then there’s the vibe that one gets to experience at Two Oceans that gets many of us coming back. The camaraderie among the runners is second to none and the cheering from the crowd en route almost always gives you a second wind. I spoke to three-time champion Gerda Steyn this week as she looked ahead to defending her title which she won in record-breaking time last year and asked her why she was going back having achieved the ultimate. While she is chasing what would be an unprecedented fourth successive victory, Steyn said she just could not see herself missing the race.

“I love the race. I think it is one of the most amazing races in the world and I can’t see myself not being a part of it even though I already achieved the record last year. Also I love the city. I love the race. And I love how the organisers get the race ready for us and that’s my motivation to keep coming back to it.” I could relate, because even after setting my own personal record of a top 100 finish and silver medal I did go back to run Two Oceans. As it is, I am pained that I will be missing out on running the world’s most beautiful marathon on Saturday. The fact that it has killer hills that leave us swearing under our breaths notwithstanding. @Tshiliboy