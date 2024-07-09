PICS: Gelant and Njoki win at Absa Run Your City Durban 10K as records tumble

Experienced South African runner Elroy Gelant and Kenyan Christine Nalimo Njoki powered through the race to win the Absa Run Your City Durban 10K in the men’s and women’s races respectively on Sunday. Gelant crossed the finish line setting a new lifetime best time of 27:47. After the race Gelant said he was happy that he was able to hold on towards the end.

“It’s great to get my first Absa Run Your City Series win. It took a lot of strength in the last part of the race but I’m happy I managed to hold on to the end. It’s also a combination of discipline and hard work in training. “To win is crucial in terms of building the confidence leading up to the Olympics,” said Gelant. Defending champion Kabelo Mulaudzi came in second crossing the finish line at 27:53, while Thabang Mosiako claimed the third position clocking in at 27:54.

Meanwhile, in the women’s races Kenyan Christine Nalimo Njoki claimed first place after crossing the finish line at 30:37 setting a new SA All Comers Record. Debash Desta came in second after clocking in at 0:31:00, and Judith Kiyeng finished in third position after crossing the finish line at 0:31:10, 4 Speaking after the race on Sunday Njoki, said she did not expect to clock 30:37, as it was her first time running in South Africa.