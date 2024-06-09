Piet Wiersma bags Comrades Marathon victory after agonising 2023 finish

Piet Wiersma of the Netherlands exorcised his demons of an agonising second place finish at last year’s men’s race, to take victory in the Comrades Marathon on Sunday. The 26-year-old crossed the finish line in an unofficial time of five hours 24 minutes and 56 seconds (5:24:56).

Dan Moselakwe was second in 5:25:41, Ethiopia’s Degefa Lafebo was third in 5:27:45. Wiersma made a decisive move at Polly shorts as he opened up a gap with around 40 minutes of running left in the race. In the latter stages of the race after the four hour mark, the main contenders were whittled down to a group of four Nedbank runners. Wiersma, Lafebo, Tete Dijana and Moselakwe.

Piet Wiersma is starting to break away from the pack as he aims for a first win at the Comrades



2023 agony Dijana of course, took top honours last year - beating Wiersma by three seconds - to bag his second win in a row. At the 4:30 mark though, defending ‘up’ run champion Edward Mothibi made his move on the lead group. A few minutes later, Joseph Manyedi was the one to join the lead pack as the group grew in numbers to five. At the halfway mark, Russian Aleksei Beresnev held the lead as he made his way through Drummond in 2:40:51. That put him more than four minutes ahead of the next runner.