Prudence Sekgodiso looks ready to take 800m baton from Caster Semenya

While South Africa’s 800m queen Caster Semenya is still fighting for her human right to compete in her favourite event, the heir to her throne Prudence Sekgodiso is making waves. Prudence Sekgodiso produced the fastest time in the world in the women’s 800m this year when she clocked a personal best of 1:57.26 at the Diamond League meet in Marrakesh, Morocco on Sunday. Her previous best time of 1:58.05 was set in Pretoria in early March.

The performance has put Sekgodiso in the spotlight with the summer Olympic Games in Paris just over two months away. South Africa's Prudence Sekgodiso puts in a sublime performance to win the 1500m and record a world-leading time at the #MarrakechDL 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/xVH7cW2ip5 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 19, 2024

“I didn't expect to run so fast!" said Sekgodiso. "Winning was in my mind but not with such a fast time. It's crazy fast,” Sekgodiso said after the race. “For the Paris Olympics, I will try to reach the final. I want to be in the big eight.” Sekgodiso won a bronze medal at the 2022 African Championships in the 800m, but failed to make the finals of the 2022 World Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

However, she has definitely grown as an athlete and is suddenly in the conversation for a medal at the Paris Olympics in the 800m. Sekgodiso has in the past said she looks up to Semenya as one of her idols, but mentioned that comparisons “bring too much pressure”. Well, the world has certainly stood up and noticed following her demolition job of the 800m field in Morocco. South Africa will be hoping she can emulate Semenya at the Olympics.