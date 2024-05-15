Relive some of the best moments from the Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K

By Mthobisi Nozulela The Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K was one to remember for the Kenyan duo of Vincent Kibet Langat and Diana Chepkorir as they came out victorious in the men’s and women’s races in the Mother City last weekend.

While that was the stand-out moment on the day, IOL Sport takes a look at some of the most noteworthy moments from the race. Vincent Langat's first sub-28-minute The experienced Kenyan runner powered through the race and claimed his first sub-28-minute, crossing the finish line at an impressive 27:52 as he claimed victory in Cape Town.

Tight Competition between Langat and Elroy Gelant Just like how things unfolded in Gqeberha, Galant and Langat again came out first and second. However, this time around, the two runners were only separated by a mere three seconds. After the race, Langat admitted he appreciated the competition between himself and Gelant, saying: “Elroy is a strong guy. I like him and I appreciate the competition.”

Diana Chepkorir dominance Chepkorir continued her dominance in the women’s race, as she again came out victorious to finish the race in just 31:47. Elroy Gelant just keeps getting better