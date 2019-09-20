A sign is on display outside the office of Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Moscow. Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

MOSCOW – The head of Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA, Yury Ganus, doesn't expect the nation's athletics team to compete under their own flag at the upcoming world championships. Ganus said in an interview with state news agency TASS published Friday that the ruling athletics body IAAF was unlikely to lift RUSADA's suspension at a council meeting Monday, a move required to let the athletes compete for their country.

"All the information I have, which I cannot disclose, says that the Russian athletic federation will not be reinstated," Ganus said.

"As I understand, the international federation has questions for the Russian athletic federation, and they are quite significant if the status of the Russian federation has not yet been restored. The current situation cannot be used to hold Russia's athletics hostage."

Russia's athletics body RUSAF has been suspended since November 2015 over wide-ranging doping practices in the country. Russian athletes can compete as neutrals and a team of 29 has been entered for the September 27-October 6 worlds in Doha.

Ganus said he believes the suspension will be upheld once again because the database from Moscow's anti-doping has not been fully examined yet by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

He also noted the not yet completed probe into RUSAF officials allegedly involved in covering up a failed doping test from high jumper Danil Lysenko.

dpa