Russia’s Alexandra Morozova thrilled to win Comrades after legal fight to participate

Durban — The chuckle that preceded each of Allexandra Morozova’s commentse at the Comrades Marathon post-race media conference in the heart of the Moses Mabhida Staium told the story of a woman relieved. The Russian runner who won the 2022 down run in 6:12.42, some 12 minutes ahead of the second-placed Dominika Stelmach did not go into the details of the drama that preceded her stunning race.

But it was evident that she felt vindicated for having fought her way into the race through legal means following the threat to hers and her Russian compatriots’ participation in the 95th running of The Ultimate Human Race. A three-time podium finisher, having twice been a runner-up and grabbing third place once, the 32-year-old finally came good with a fantastic run in weather conditions perfect for great running. “I am very excited and happy that I could achieved this victory,” she said through a translator. “I am very emotional and sorry for any inconvenience that I caused before the race. I appreciate the support I got.”

There would be many who would feel that she received no support, at least not from the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) who had apparently been of the view that she couldn’t participate. She is a fighter and she ran a brilliant race to make up for the 2019 and 2017 runner-up berths to finally taste glory. While local new star Adele Broodryk took the early lead, Morozova was always in the hunt, and she was a winner from the moment she took the lead. Granted, she continuously glanced behind her towards the end just to make sure she had the title in the bag.

“I didn’t realise how many minutes I was ahead of others by. And the wind was against me in the last 10km. I plan to participate in the race again.” Runner-up Stlemach was understandably disappointed to have not won and will be making a return to the race. “I’ve promised myself that I am going to come to Comrades until I win it, but now I am not pleased with this decision,” she laughed. “But believe me I am going to come here one more time. I prefer the uphill run. The downhill was very tough for me. But all the audience and everything on the road was so great. I enjoyed the race even in the last 10km. I hope next time I will be better prepared, even for the last 10km.”

Broodryk was besides herself with excitement at having attained a podium finish at the first attempt. “To say I am pleased is an understatement. I grew up with Comrades. As kids we would watch it from the beginning in the morning and cheer or cry with those who won or lost. So, it has been a lifelong dream of mine to run it and then to do this …” Brodoryk’s run was the culmination of a fantastic year that saw her nearly smash the 50km Om Die Dam Marathon record when she ran a very fast 3:23.48. She showed that she had the speed to be a serious challenger at Comrades when she finished sixth at Two Oceans in 3:47.23 and before running a 10km PB of 35.08 at the Spar Ladies in Gqeberha.

Her teammate Jenna Challenor came in fourth in dramatic fashion as she crumbled in a heap to the floor in the bowels of the stadium and needed the help of the perimeter advertising board to stand up. She appeared to have recovered her footing when she made her way onto the grass only to fall once more. A fellow runner attempted to help her only to be dissuaded by another and Challenor crawled her way over the line to rapturous applause from the crowd. @Tshiliboy