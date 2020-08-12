SA hurdler Alkana shines at Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland
JOHANNESBURG - African record holder, Antonio Alkana of South Africa, continued to build on his 2020 season, taking another step forward at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on Tuesday night.
Alkana, the only SA athlete taking part at the European Permit Meeting, clocked 13.59 seconds to finish third in his 110m hurdles heat, clipping 0.20 off his season's best which was set in Trieste, Italy earlier this month.
The 30-year-old hurdler returned to the track a little over an hour later, again improving his season's best to take fourth place in the final in 13.58.
Up front, Andy Pozzi of Great Britain stormed to a convincing victory in 13.17.
“We are happy to see an improved performance from the last time when he first competed in Europe last month amid the corona virus pandemic which has drastically disrupted the order of athletics around the world,” said Aleck Skhosana, the president of Athletics South Africa.
Watch: Antonio Alkana training in Italy
“While some European countries are starting to return to competition as they find stability in managing infections, South Africa and other countries in the continent are currently in the middle of a spike, making it unsuitable to return to any form of competition.
“Athletes are urged to continue taking advantage of the available and relaxed opportunities offered by government to keep fit and train in preparation for a time when it is deemed safe to resume activities in the country.”
African News Agency (ANA)