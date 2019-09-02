Luvo Manyonga in action in the long-jump event. Photo: Tony Gentile/Reuters

ZAGREB - Three South African long jumpers will fight it out in the Hanzekovic Memorial, the final IAAF World Challenge meeting of 2019, in the Croatian capital Zagreb on Tuesday. Luvo Manyonga, Ruswahl Samaai and Zarck Visser will be chasing Manyonga's year-old 8.46m meeting record.

Meanwhile in the 200m hurdles South African Antonio Alkana, the two-time African champion, will be up against Sergey Shubenkov who heads the field, chasing a fourth Zagreb victory.

In the 800m, Botswana world-class middle-distance runner Nijel Amos heads the field, returning to action after his narrow defeat in Zurich where he was run down in the closing stages after a fierce front-running effort.

Amos, who has clocked 1:41.89 this season, set the meeting record last year with 1:44.08.

Taoufik Makhloufi of Algeria, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist, is also in the field.

Elsewhere, Kenyans Lawrence Kemboi and Nicholas Bett, who have bettered 8:12 this year, lead the field in the steeplechase.

Ethiopian Axumawit Embaye tops the entries in the women's 1 500m.

African News Agency (ANA)