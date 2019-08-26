Stephen Mokoka became the first South African to crack the hour mark over the 21.1km distance. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

RABAT – Stephen Mokoka produced a historic performance on Sunday, charging through the 60-minute barrier at the Buenos Aires Half-Marathon in Argentina. Mokoka took fourth position in 59:51, becoming the first South African to crack the hour mark over the 21.1km distance. Mokoka took 16 seconds off the SA mark of 1:00:07 set by Hendrick Ramaala in Kosice in 1997.

Kenya's Bedan Karoki won the race in 59:07.

Another South African runner, Glenrose Xaba, delivered a spectacular performance of her own in only her second attempt at the half-marathon distance.

Xaba ended fifth in the women's race in 1:09:44, climbing to third place in the all-time SA rankings behind Elana Meyer (1:06:44) and Colleen de Reuck (1:08:38).

African News Agency (ANA)