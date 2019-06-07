Antonio Alkana finished third in Rome on Thursday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

ROME – South Africa's national record holder Antonio Alkana continued to build on his impressive form on Thursday night, charging to a podium place at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rome, Italy. Alkana, the only SA athlete competing at the fourth leg of the international series, dipped on the line to take third position in the men's 110m hurdles race in 13.30 seconds.

Though he narrowly missed out on the win, finishing just 0.04 behind former world champion Sergey Shubenkov (competing as a neutral athlete), Alkana clipped 0.07 off his season best.

The fifth leg of the IAAF Diamond League series will be held in Oslo, Norway, on June 16.



110m hurdles result:

1 Sergey Shubenkov (ANA) 13.26

2 Andrew Pozzi (GBR) 13.29

3 Antonio Alkana (RSA) 13.30



African News Agency (ANA)