Irvette van Zyl hoping to put a bad year behind her at the Durban 10K CitySurfRun. Photo: Mark Sampson DURBAN – South Africa's Irvette van Zyl will be hoping to put a bad year behind her when she runs in the FNB Durban 10K CitySurfRun on Sunday, October 13. Since undergoing surgery for an on-going leg problem Van Zyl, who finished second in this event last year, seems to be regaining some form. On August 18, six weeks after surgery, she was back on the roads, finishing seventh in a race in Pietermaritzburg, clocking 34:21 on not the easiest of courses. The CitySurfRun is shaping up to be arguably the most fiercely contested in the three years of the event. Already confirmed are the defending champion, Stella Chesang and the world’s fastest for 2019 and second-fastest ever, Sheila Chepkirui.

She has gone 29:57 in September this year, the second-fastest time ever and the best of 2019.

On the South African front, in-form Glenrose Xaba, the darling of South African road running, Gerda Steyn and new Zimbabwe record-holder, Fortunate Chidzivo have already been confirmed.

Irvette van Zyl in action during the Old Mutual Two Oceans marathon. Photo: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Joining the illustrious line up is Kenya’s Beatrice Mutai. Like van Zyl, Mutai is 32-years-old, an age that seems to be delivering some scintillating performances.Mutai boasts a 10km best of 31:28, run in Tilden (Texas) in 2017.

She finished fourth in Kabarnet, Kenya in the 10km in August this year, clocking 33:46. Kabarnet lies at an altitude of 1 800m, showing that Mutai will be in good form come race day.

African News Agency (ANA)