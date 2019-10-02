DURBAN – South Africa's Irvette van Zyl will be hoping to put a bad year behind her when she runs in the FNB Durban 10K CitySurfRun on Sunday, October 13.
Since undergoing surgery for an on-going leg problem Van Zyl, who finished second in this event last year, seems to be regaining some form.
On August 18, six weeks after surgery, she was back on the roads, finishing seventh in a race in Pietermaritzburg, clocking 34:21 on not the easiest of courses.
The CitySurfRun is shaping up to be arguably the most fiercely contested in the three years of the event.
Already confirmed are the defending champion, Stella Chesang and the world’s fastest for 2019 and second-fastest ever, Sheila Chepkirui.