SA’s Steve Mokoka and Kenya’s Lydia Simiyu prevail in CT Marathon

Cape Town – Steve Mokoka ran brilliantly on Sunday as he claimed his second Cape Town Marathon crown in the Mother City. After winning his first title on 2018, Mokoka crossed the finish line in a time of 2:10.01, 16 seconds ahead of second place Gebru Redagne of Ethiopia.

Lesotho's Tebello Ramakongoana finished third with a time of 2:10.24. Your men’s podium of the 2021 #SanlamCapeTownMarathon. @tlotlomoko on the top rung. Ethiopia’s Gebru Redagne with Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana in third. pic.twitter.com/lEKuxv3Hij — Cape Town Marathon (@CTMarathon) October 17, 2021 In the women’s race, Kenya's Lydia Simiyu, who was also making her debut at the marathon, took top honours as she won in a blistering time of 2:25.44. She set a new course record and secured the fastest women's marathon on South African soil. Second place went to Lucy Karimi, also of Kenya, in 2:25.53, while Ethiopia's Aynalem Teferi finished in third in a time of 2:26.09.

South African Gerda Steyn, who led for much of the race, had to settle for fourth in 2:26.22 – her time was the second-fastest marathon finish for the Olympian. Results of the women’s race #sanlamcapetownmarathon. pic.twitter.com/lVFnhLppmy — Cape Town Marathon (@CTMarathon) October 17, 2021 Over in Europe, Kenya's Elisha Rotich set a new course record en route to victory in the Paris Marathon, while Tigist Memuye led an Ethiopian podium cleansweep in the women's race. Rotich, 31, won in 2hr 04min 23sec, bettering the previous best in the French capital of 2:05.04 set by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele in 2014.

Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros finished second and another Kenyan, Hillary Kipsambu, third, 19 and 21 seconds resepectively off the winner's pace. ALSO READ: Gerda Steyn eager to get Cape Town Marathon show on the road The women's race was claimed by Memuye, who timed 2:26.12 to edge compatriot Yenenesh Dinkesa by three seconds, with Fantu Jimma rounding out the podium a further 7sec adrift.