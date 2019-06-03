Wayde Van Niekerk will return to the track in London. Photo: Toby Mellville/Reuters

LONDON – Olympic and double world 400m champion South African Wayde van Niekerk will finally return to the track after almost two years when he competes in the IAAF World Championships in London Stadium on July 20 and 21 along with many other world stars. The Muller Anniversary Games, as the event is called, is the 10th stop of the 2019 Diamond League.

London is expected to be one of the first competitions of the season for Van Niekerk who is starting his comeback from a serious knee injury and surgery in mid-2017.

The South African sprint star will compete over 400m in one of the most highly-anticipated races of the weekend.

It will be the first time Van Niekerk, the 400m world record holder, has raced in the London Stadium since his sensational 400m gold-medal and 200m silver-medal winning performances in 2017.

African News Agency (ANA)