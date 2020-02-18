Caster Semenya won the women's 300m race in 36.78 seconds, Photo: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's elite athletes have opened the 2020 season with a bang, as they begin their early build-up towards the Tokyo Olympic Games and international campaigns. Over the weekend, Caster Semenya and Akani Simbine set new national bests over unofficial distances at the Backtrack Newton Classic Shootout meeting held at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

Semenya, who is awaiting a court decision to determine whether she will be able to defend her Olympic 800m title in Tokyo this year or not, won the women's 300m race in 36.78 seconds, slicing 0.24 off the SA best which had been set by Heide Seyerling in Sydney nearly 20 years ago.

Also competing at UJ, African 100m champion Akani Simbine took the men's 150m race in 15.08.