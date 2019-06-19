Caster Semenya will run her favoured 800m in the USA at the end of June. Picture credit: Reg Caldecott

STANFORD - South Africa’s Caster Semenya has switched from the 3000m to her favoured 800m event at the Prefontaine Classic - the premier athletics meeting in the United States on June 30. “Caster’s representation requested that she be moved from the 3,000 metres (where she was originally entered) to the 800 metres, and we are happy to comply,” Prefontaine Classic meet director Tom Jordan said in a statement.

The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland last week rejected the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) bid to impose the female eligibility regulations immediately on Semenya.

The ruling meant Semenya was allowed to compete without taking any testosterone-lowering medication. The 28-year-old, however, was still not allowed to race in her favoured women’s 800m event in Rabat on June 16 initially.

The double Olympic 800m champion was given permission to run the 800m too late for her to adequately prepare and make travel arrangements - meaning she could not take up the invite to compete.

African News Agency (ANA)