Shaun Wolfaardt, Hannah Newman dominate Cross Triathlon at Steyn City

Johannesburg - Shaun Wolfaardt and Hannah Newman have made history as the overall winners of the men and women’s categories of the inaugural Auto & General Cross Triathlon powered by HOT 102.7FM at Steyn City. The triathlon’s setting plays a role in making this a unique event. Steyn City’s beautiful setting is the ideal location for athletes to test their mettle, because of the facilities offered by the parkland residence, including a mountain bike track that has been used for several cycling events; the clear crystalline waters of its 300m lagoon; and the 45km floodlit promenade that traverses all areas of the parkland.

This host venue no doubt helped to attract some of South Africa’s best known triathletes, including Hannah Newman, Nico Sterk, Armand du Toit, Shaun Wolfaardt and Adriaan Myburgh. Seven-time XTERRA World Champion Conrad Stoltz and Emma Pallant, two-time world duathlon champion, also took part. Prizes for the winners included R10 000 for both the men and women who placed first, with second place winners taking home R6 000 each and R2 500 awarded to third place holders. The event was greatly enjoyed by those who took part. “It was an incredible day for the cross triathlon community, I had so much fun and look forward to being back here at Steyn City this time next year,” said Conrad Stoltz.