Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocks world-leading 10.67 to win 100m in Nairobi

USA's Javianne Oliver (L), Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce (C) and Namibia's Christine Mboma (R) compete in the women's 100m event during the Kip Keino Classic, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2022, at the Kasaramni stadium in Nairobi on Saturday. Photo: Tony Karumba/AFP

Published 1h ago

Nairobi — Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted the fastest 100m in the world this year as she clocked 10.67secs to win her season opener in Nairobi on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who has won eight Olympic medals including silver in Tokyo last summer, was a comfortable winner after new sprint sensation, the 18-year-old Namibian Christine Mboma, pulled up suddenly before collapsing to the track.

Fraser-Pryce's winning time was close to her personal best of 10.60, set in Lausanne in August 2021.

Only four other women have run the distance faster: Americans Marion Jones (10.65) and Carmelita Jeter (10.64), fellow Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54), and the controversial world record holder American Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49).

Earlier, the men's Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs withdrew at the last minute from his long-awaited return to the track in Nairobi because of intestinal problems.

The Italian, who was a surprise winner at last year's Olympics, was due to go head to head with silver medallist Fred Kerley for the first time since Tokyo.

AFP

