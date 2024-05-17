The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) on Thursday announced more lenient cut-off times for sections of this year’s race. The Comrades Marathon ‘up-run’ will be held on June 9, beginning at Durban’s City Hall and ending in Pietermaritzburg at Scottsville Racecourse.

In previous editions of the Comrades Marathon, the first cut-off point did not adequately take into account the time it took many of the back runners to cross the start line in the congested start of the race. Since former Comrades Marathon champion Ann Ashworth took over as race director, however, more decisions have been made which cater more to the needs of the runners themselves. Here are the revised cut-off times:

CMA said in a statement: “Following receipt of numerous appeals and information related to the cut-offs to be implemented at the 2024 Comrades Marathon, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has revised the cut-off times to be applied during this year’s race. “This move signals increased efforts by the CMA to be both runner-focused and responsive to fresh ideas and input related to the growth and improvement of this iconic national event.”

Ashworth confirmed the removal of the first cut-off point at St. Johns Avenue, Pinetown. “This amendment has been made to account for the time taken for athletes to cross the start line, the ongoing roadworks at Sherwood and public recommendations made regarding the correct pacing to be applied by athletes in the first half of the race,” CMA continued. “Being an Up Run, the first 38km of which involves solid climbing, runners will be well advised to start the race more slowly, conserving their strength for the more undulating second half. For this reason, changes have been made to the cut-off times to be applied at Winston Park and Drummond.”

Well-known South African running coach Norrie Williamson praised the decision. “Ann and those Board members who have stood up - The Runners appreciate what you have done! And for leading the change in attitude and approach! Great. “Thank you - at last a chance for runners to run and pace a race correctly. A message to all 4:40 to 4:50 marathon qualifiers- you can now start slower - start slower and target pine town at 3 hours - you WILL now run better over the last 25-30km!”