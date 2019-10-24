JOHANNESBURG – Another year, another 100m world championship final for Akani Simbine without the silverware to show for his efforts.
Simbine produced South Africa’s best result in the blue riband event when he crossed the line in fourth place at the biennial showpiece in Doha, Qatar earlier this month.
The sprinting sensation’s coach Werner Prinsloo said his charge ran close to the perfect race but was beaten to the line by three faster men on the day.
Simbine missed out on the bronze medal by 0.03s, posting a season’s best 9.93 seconds.
American sprinter Christian Coleman won the title in a time of 9.76 which is the second-fastest time ever at the global championships, behind Jamaican legend Usain Bolt’s world record of 9.58 from the Berlin 2009 event.