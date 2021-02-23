South Africa looks to European Human rights court in Caster Semenya case

CAPE TOWN - The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture held a meeting on Tuesday and one of the matters discussed was Caster Semenya, as the Tokyo Olympics looms.

The 800m World Champion is still unable to compete professionally as her bid to overturn the drug-hormone rule was unsuccessful.

According to a statement, Semenya will be brought before the European Court of Human Rights on appeal. Papers will be filed in March.

Athletics South Africa President, Mr Aleck Skosana and Semenya have not been included in South Africa’s provisional Olympic squad because of this.

The Chairperson of the committee, Beauty Dlulane, reiterated the committee’s support for Ms Semenya. She said most countries would like to see Ms Semenya participate in the Games, an aspiration that is being frustrated by “rules and guidelines”.