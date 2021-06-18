South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga gets four-year ban

The AIU tweeted that its disciplinary tribunal had banned Manyonga for "four years from December 23, 2020 for whereabouts failures, his second violation of the @WorldAthletics anti-doping rules".

PARIS – South African Olympic long jump silver medallist Luvo Manyonga has been handed a four-year ban after failing to meet 'whereabouts' criteria, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Friday.

Manyonga, world champion in 2017, finished second at the Rio Olympics in 2016, but will now likely miss the rescheduled Tokyo Games later this year.

The 30-year-old, the African record holder with a best of 8.65 metres, can appeal the ban at the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Athletes must let authorities know their intended whereabouts to allow anti-doping officials to find them.