South Africa’s 10km record older Precious Mashele sets his sights on an Absa title

South Africa’s 10km record holder Precious Mashele has set his sights on an Absa Run Your City title when the series makes its bow in Tshwane on Sunday, 27 August. Mashele missed out on a title in Durban in July when he featured prominently in the Absa Run Your City Durban event but did not make it onto the podium.

In an endeavour to ensure that the pace was honest and fast, Mashele took it upon himself to do all the running in Durban, which offered a flat course. The tactic, however, cost him a place on the podium as three South Africans ran Sub-28 in windy and blustery conditions to finish ahead of him. He has no intention of missing out on the inaugural Absa Tshwane 10K event on 27 August. “We needed a fast time, so I went for it. Durban is always fast, so we had to run fast, and I felt I needed to push the pace,” said Mashele, running in the colours of Boxer Athletics Club and Puma South Africa.

“Three of my brothers ran Sub-28, so I am happy to have been able to help them run that fast.” Mashele’s focus now shifts to the hillier and more challenging Tshwane 10K route. The challenge doesn’t faze the South African 10km record holder. “I like tough courses. I run well on tough courses,” admitted Mashele.

Proof of that claim is that Mashele has won the South African Cross Country Trials on five occasions and has twice been the South African Champion over the rugged Cross-Country terrain. He is also the third-best South African performer at a World Cross Country Championships with his 16th place in Bathurst, Australia set earlier this year. Mashele is keenly anticipating the first running of the Absa 10K in Tshwane.